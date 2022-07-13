COTTONWOOD — Tara Schlader and Kristin Wemhoff carried out the final step of their senior project the weekend of July 8-9 by hosting a 16-team JV and varsity bracket all-night volleyball tournament at Prairie High School’s gymnasium starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
The first part of the “Dusk Till Dawn” tournament was pool play where all eight varsity teams and all eight JV teams played all the other teams in their division. After those results, teams were matched up in a single-elimination tournament to determine the overall winners. Prairie made it to the championship round in both divisions.
“The varsity squad went undefeated during pool play, beating Mullan, Centennial Baptist, Asotin, Horseshoe Bend, Tri-Valley, and Lighthouse Christian, and receiving a bye as one of the teams canceled two nights before the tournament,” explained Prairie volleyball coach Julie Schumacher. “Then they went into the single-elimination tournament beating all teams to bring them to the championship game.”
There, they met Horseshoe Bend. They won the first game, lost a battle in the second game, and then lost the third — losing their only match of the night, thus losing the championship. The athletes participating on this team were Tara Schlader, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff, Alli Geis, Taylor Riener, Riley Enneking, Lexi Schumacher, Chloe Rowland and Holli Schumacher.
Schumacher said in the JV division, Prairie had three teams: Prairie Red, Prairie White, and Prairie Black. These teams had to face off against Meadows Valley, Tri-Valley, Centennial Baptist, Lewiston, Lighthouse Christian, and each other.
“All three teams represented well,” Schumacher said. In the single elimination tournament, Prairie White ended up in the championship, playing Lewiston for the title. After a three-game battle, as well, Lewiston aced them out for the win. The players on the Prairie White team were: Kylie Schumacher, Ellie Nuxoll, Sierra Oliver, Rebecca Seubert, Ashlyn North, Avery Riener and Katelyn Riener.
“A big shout out to everyone who helped pull off this event that finished up at around 9:30 am Saturday morning. A lot happens behind the scenes to make an event like this happen and be as successful as it was. We have just the type of community to do this very thing,” Schumacher emphasized. “From Travis Mader helping the girls with invitations to all schools in Idaho and beyond and setting up the tournament play, to Lisa Riener organizing concessions, to Jennifer Enneking being the go-to adult at the tourney, to Annette Wemhoff and Shelley Schlader providing breakfast for every athlete and coach, to Laurie Lorentz for helping organize rooms for teams to use as their base camp, Jon Rehder for being there making sure we had everything we needed in those last-minute moments, Tara Rowland for bringing in last-minute blankets and pillows for teams that needed extra, and for the many others who helped out in any way.”
