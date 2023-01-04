Joseph Walter became the third person to bowl a 300 game at Camas Lanes with a perfect game at Grangeville’s bowling alley on Nov. 17. Louie Serrano and Chad Biebow had previously accomplished the feat.
“I wasn’t really paying attention until about the eighth frame, then started getting more nervous and more nervous,” Walter said. “I just kept on going on and kept throwing a good ball the whole night.”
It came during league play that Thursday night, and during the sixth year Walter has bowled here. He took up bowling during his time in Clarkson, piling up about 10 years at Lancer Lanes there.
“My dad and my uncle got me going, Cory Walter and Erik Walter,” he said.
Two weeks before his perfect game, Joseph bowled a 279.
“I had about three or four weeks of bowling pretty good, and I almost got it,” he said. “This is the best year I’ve ever bowled. I think it was in the eighth frame when I missed one, then all strikes to the end.”
Since the perfect game, he said he has bowled roughly his average on league nights, when he competes with the Les Schwab team.
