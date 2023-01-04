Joseph Walter photo

Joseph Walter became the third person to bowl a 300 game at Camas Lanes with a perfect game at Grangeville’s bowling alley on Nov. 17. Louie Serrano and Chad Biebow had previously accomplished the feat.

“I wasn’t really paying attention until about the eighth frame, then started getting more nervous and more nervous,” Walter said. “I just kept on going on and kept throwing a good ball the whole night.”

