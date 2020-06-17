WHITE BIRD – With any luck, the weather may break for the White Bird Rodeo later this week. If the recent run of rain clears out in favor of temperatures in the 80s and 90s, as forecast per the National Weather Service-Missoula website, that’d clear the way for a big crowd to turn out for the 31st annual edition this Friday and Saturday, June 19-20.
The COVID-19 coronavirus clobbered every earlier regular rodeo on the ICA (Idaho Cowboys Association) circuit, so it’s the 2020 debut for pros throughout Idaho – and, White Bird Rodeo organizers told the Free Press, for many riders out of Washington and Oregon as well. Those organizers have arranged to limit virus risk with wash stations and the like.
“If people aren’t feeling well, they should not come,” rodeo treasurer Toni Baker told the Free Press. “People are welcome to wear masks, and there’s plenty of room for people to spread out.”
The stands seat about 800, and people are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets – just as they have in past years. A typical crowd has been around 1,000. Amenities include concessions – burgers and so forth, this year – and handicap parking.
The rodeo’s Facebook page touted 274 contestants had entered as of June 13, which includes full events starting at 5 p.m. PT each day this Friday and Saturday night at the arena near Twin Bridges, which is located on a federal Bureau of Land Management lease several miles south of the town of White Bird along U.S. Highway 95.
“That’s double what we had last year,” Baker said. “We’re going to be fighting daylight to get it all in.”
In lieu of youth steer riding, organizers have Olson’s Miniature Bulls of Cascade coming in both days to give the same age group a shot at bulls bred intentionally small, to give the young riders stronger competition than they’d face from steers.
The main events are essentially full, though the official draw doesn’t close until each rodeo day, Baker said. Saturday will feature more riders, including a dozen barrel racers for slack time set for 10 a.m. PT, before the main events.
The contractor for White Bird, Tucker Cool of Bar X Ranches LLC, is also producing the open rodeo in Kamiah this Saturday and Sunday. He didn’t have the CVRA Rodeo headcount handy Tuesday, June 16, as the Free Press reached him while he was driving, but he said it’ll be bigger than last year’s, with full sections of bull riders both days and strong entry in ranch bronc and barrel racing there as well. The CVRA arena is located on the south side of Lawyer Creek, along Hill Street, in Kamiah.
On hand for White Bird will be queen Darlene Matson, announcer Gary Rogers, bullfighters Sawyer Singer and Cheyene Anderson and pickup men Nate Thompson and Dillon Zieske, as well as ICA photographer Sam Campbell.
Baker told the Free Press the organizers feel there’s a benefit for both rodeos to having a second rodeo in the area at the same time, allowing contestants to enter both.
New this year at White Bird is the Tom Gibbons Novice Rough Stock Trophy Buckle, which will be presented to the highest scorer in the three novice rough stock events – bareback, saddle bronc, and bull riding. The event has $4,900 added money for the regular slate of pro events, including team, tie-down and breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, ranch bronc riding, and, of course, those pro rough riding events.
Without the regular civic celebration around town, some people may not show up. The forecast available at last check Tuesday morning, June 16, may not bear out. The big crowd organizers hope for may not turn out. Rain or shine, the rodeo will go on.
