Wintery weather that doused North Central Idaho last week caused cancellation and some rescheduling for most local spring sports, including Grangeville’s league baseball and softball games at St. Maries, Grangeville and Clearwater Valley tennis at Lewiston, Prairie’s softball game against Troy and home track meet — which was advanced from Tuesday, April 19, to the afternoon of April 18 — and Clearwater Valley’s baseball games against Kamiah and Lapwai.

Schedules current as of the night of April 18 are in print on page 16 in the Idaho County Free Press and on page 15 in the Clearwater Progress, but with more unfavorable weather in the forecast, adjustments to this week’s games may be likely. The latest on local schools’ schedules is online through arbiterlive.com, or, for track and field, through athletic.net.

