KENDRICK — Clay Weckman’s 29-point night was not enough to lift St. John Bosco over Kendrick last Thursday night, Jan. 13, but kept the Patriots in the game after they fell behind 34-26 during the first half.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments