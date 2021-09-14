A 40-0 loss on the road at Weiser last Friday night, Sept. 10, would count as a setback for some teams, but in Grangeville — where it is routine for the Bulldogs to schedule top competitors and bigger schools early in the season — the result at this stage of the season is of less consequence than the gains that come out of squaring off against the likes of the Wolverines, who aim to contend for a 3A title this fall. Grangeville’s road gets no easier this week, as the Bulldogs face another team in Weiser’s league: McCall, which GHS has played every year since 2011. Kickoff has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 16, at GHS.
McCall enters 2-0, having belted Orofino 41-0 and New Plymouth 36-16. The Bulldogs are still seeking their first win, having scored one touchdown against Moscow in Week One, and having been shut out the past two weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.