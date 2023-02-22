Kristin Wemhoff and Tara Schlader were named to the Whitepine League upper division’s first team in post-season awards announced Feb. 14.

Kamiah’s Laney Landmark and Clearwater Valley’s Shada Edwards were selected to the second team.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments