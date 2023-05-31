COTTONWOOD — Year after year, Prairie High School sends graduating athletes off to college on scholarship to play a sport at the next level — and this year, a proud Pirate is heading to College of Idaho on scholarship for two sports.
Kristin Wemhoff is going to keep running track and playing basketball — and the benefit of that is, it’s going to trim some of the cost off her pursuit of studies to become a speech language pathologist.
“I love sports, which has kind of been my identity throughout high school,” she said. “Sports is kind of my thing, so when I got the offer to play basketball and track, I couldn’t resist it.”
She was able to visit the C. of I. campus over spring break, and she decided to keep doing two sports she loves. She also liked what she saw of the facilities.
“They’re a very small school, which I really love,” she said. “They’re very close-knit, and you can definitely tell. The coaches are amazing from what I’ve known, and I’m just really excited for the community they have.”
Asked about her time in high school, Wemhoff said it has been “very successful,” and credited coaches, family and teammates for that. “I have had amazing coaches to get me through this time,” she said. “They’ve done so much for me. It’s amazing how much they have done. And, two, it wasn’t just me, it was everyone behind supporting me that helped me get this far.”
As for why she’s interested in becoming a speech language pathologist, she said her sister, Rachel Hernandez, who is a first grade teacher, suggested it to her. “When I looked into it, I just thought it was really cool,” Wemhoff said. “It’s kind of like teaching, but it’s like, just especially one-on-one, and I really like that idea.”
