Prairie's Kristin Wemhoff to play two sports photo

Prairie's Kristin Wemhoff - a cornerstone of the Pirates' volleyball, girls basketball and track teams throughout her time in high school - is pictured flanked by coaches Ryan Hasselstrom and Lori Mader as she signed with College of Idaho to continue with basketball and track at the next level on scholarship.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

COTTONWOOD — Year after year, Prairie High School sends graduating athletes off to college on scholarship to play a sport at the next level — and this year, a proud Pirate is heading to College of Idaho on scholarship for two sports.

Kristin Wemhoff is going to keep running track and playing basketball — and the benefit of that is, it’s going to trim some of the cost off her pursuit of studies to become a speech language pathologist.

