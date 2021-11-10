DAYTON — Quarterback Jared Lindsley and lineman Isaac Dewey scored the Bulldogs’ points as Grangeville’s 2021 football season came to a close with a 48-8 loss last Saturday, Nov. 6, at the hands of the potentates who have ruled the 2A classification while fumbling just two games during an ascent that has spanned four seasons: Once against Snake River in 2019, and once against Declo in the 2018 semifinal.
West Side scored the first seven touchdowns, and the Bulldogs proudly broke through just before time expired with short runs by Lindsley and Dewey.
The Bulldogs finished 3-6 overall.
