DAYTON — West Side showed its superiority and capitalized on home-field advantage to beat the Grangeville football boys 28-7 last Saturday, Nov. 7.
But the game was closer than the final score.
The Bulldogs’ first series went three-and-out with a punt into headwind, which took a high bounce backward, setting up the hosts first-and-10 at their own 30 yard line. They ran it in, breaking a 17-yard gain to pull ahead 7-0.
Grangeville caught a spark when the defense turned the tables against a West Side trap run. The play appeared built on the idea that West Side’s blockers could handle Grangeville’s defensive linemen one-on-one, allowing a guard to pull to the point of attack and allowing other blockers to engage the GHS linebackers immediately, deeper in the defensive backfield. In practice, West Side got the double-team it intended on linebacker Caleb Frei, even as the Bulldogs up front drove their men backward, disrupting the choreography in the backfield. The West Side runner had to avoid his own center and the pulling guard, and by the time he got through, GHS linebacker Tori Ebert was there to meet him. So were tackle Adam Sabota and end Dane Lindsley; together they ripped the ball out of the runner’s grip, and Ebert came out of the jam-up with it in his hands.
The next play, Grangeville quarterback Miles Lefebvre roared upfield 22 yards on a designed keeper.
Later in the series, GHS converted a fourth down. After the teams changed ends for the quarter break, the Bulldogs nearly scored a reversal against that home-field advantage, as Lefebvre put up a pass that might have gone for a touchdown. It ended up incomplete, barely beyond his target downfield in the wind.
Such were the breaks. After a turnover on downs, West Side broke through for 14-0, after which Grangeville’s sole scoring drive came out of near-disaster. Lefebvre was on the run, and barely got the ball away. Instead of him being penalized for grounding, West Side committed a personal foul. Shortly thereafter, Lefebvre threw deep to Frei, which set up a first-and-goal, which Lindsley finished off with two short runs, including a three-yard touchdown plunge.
Ahead 14-7 at halftime, West Side made the narrow lead stand up: capping off a draining drive with a touchdown to start the third quarter, forcing a GHS turnover on downs with a gang tackle in the backfield on fourth-and-short, and pushing the lead to 28-7 before the third expired.
West Side (9-0) is on to the 2A semifinal against Declo. Grangeville finished 4-3.
