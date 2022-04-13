KAMIAH — Porter Whipple notched personal records in both shot put (42-8) and discus (112-½), winning the shot and placing second to teammate David Kludt in the discus last Thursday, April 7. Kludt launched a PR in the discus (112-7¼) and barely edged out Whipple’s throw.
On the track, Emmett Long and Jack Engledow both booked personal bests in the 800, placing 1-2 in that event, with Long at 2:13.20 and Engledow at 2:19.20.
The relatively small meet also saw several other first place finishes by Kamiah boys: Brady Cox swept the hurdles (15.90 in the 110, 45 flat in the 300) and opened the 4x400 (4:09.20 along with Kaden de Groot, Colton Sams and Luke Krogh); William Millage won the high jump (5-8), Jack Wilkins won the pole vault (12-0); and the boys medley relay of Kendrick Wheeler, Sams, Engledow and Long placed first in 4:09.20.
First places for Clearwater Valley included Nakiyah Anderson’s 11.90 in the boys 100 meter dash, Jonas Lange’s 59.20 in the 400, Wyatt Anderberg’s 11:48.40 in the 3200, and the 4x200 (1:41.10) quartet of Logan Mossman, Rene Bitar-Lopez, Anderson and Lange.
Also in Kamiah were the Salmon River athletes; their best placements were a 17-9 good for second place in the boys long jump by Tyrus Swift — his first official jump — and Charlee Hollon’s first overall finishes in the discus (91-4) and pole vault (8-6).
The Kamiah girls swept the relays, with the 4x100 (54.80) by Zayda Loewen, Laney Landmark, Logan Landmark and Kelsee Hunt, the 4x200 (1:58.20) by Loewen, Logan Landmark, Nicki Proskine and Laney Landmark, the 4x400 (5:16.50) by Alexa Wilkins, Marebeth Stemrich, Zoe Hooper and Kadey Hix, and the medley (2:14.20) by Proskine, Addison Skinner, Zoe Hooper and Susie Bytheway.
Individually, Loewen won the triple jump with a season best 32-1 and Karlee Skinner set a new PR with a 91-3 placing second by one inch to Hollon in the discus.
For CV, Kadance Schilling returned to action and placed third in the 100 hurdles (17.50) behind Laney Landmark, who placed second in 17.10. Schilling also took second in the girls long jump (13-1). Eva Lundgren won both the mile (5:53.90) and two-mile (12:40.80) and finished second in the 800 (2:32.50). Ruth Smith threw a personal best 27-5 in the shot put, placing second.
Next, area schools return to Kamiah on April 15 for the annual Nez Perce Games. Events begin at 3:30 p.m.
