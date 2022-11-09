Kamiah’s Porter Whipple was named the Whitepine League’s overall player of the year by vote of the WPL coaches announced last week. Clearwater Valley’s Anthony Fabbi also received a top honor, as the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year.

By position, other recognized locals are as follows.

