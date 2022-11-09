Kamiah’s Porter Whipple was named the Whitepine League’s overall player of the year by vote of the WPL coaches announced last week. Clearwater Valley’s Anthony Fabbi also received a top honor, as the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year.
By position, other recognized locals are as follows.
Fabbi was named second-team all-league quarterback, and Kamiah’s David Kludt received honorable mention.
Clearwater Valley running backs Anthony Carter and Bass Myers were named first- and second-team, respectively. Kamiah’s Colton Ocain also named first-team. Kamiah’s Colton Sams received honorable mention, as did Prairie’s Trenton Lorentz.
Kamiah center Wyatt Wanaka was named first-team, and CV’s Austin Curtis was named second-team.
Clearwater Valley guard Isaac Goodwin was named first-team, and Prairie’s Shane Hansen was named second-team. Kamiah’s Will Millage was also named second-team, and Prairie’s Carter Shears received honorable mention.
Kamiah tight end Kaden DeGroot was named first-team, and Prairie’s Benny Elven received honorable mention.
Clearwater Valley’s Carson Schilling was named second-team wide receiver, and CV’s Tiago Pickering received honorable mention.
Many of the same players were also recognized on defense.
Goodwin was named first-team defensive tackle, Prairie’s Noah Behler was named second-team, and Shears received honorable mention.
Myers and Millage were named first-team defensive ends, Carter and Wanaka were named second-team, and Lorentz received honorable mention.
Sams was named first-team linebacker, DeGroot was named second-team, and CV’s Jake Fabbi received honorable mention.
Fabbi and Ocain were named first-team cornerbacks, and Kamiah’s Everett Oatman was named second-team.
Kludt and Prairie’s Colton McElroy were named first-team at safety, and Pickering was named second-team.
