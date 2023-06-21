Rodeo
White Bird (June 16-17)
Bareback Riding: 1, Hauston Roth (63) $873.60.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Noah Jones (74) $1,137.60.
Ranch Bronc Riding: 1t, Rance Snap (68) $576.24; 1t, Gabe McKay (68) $576.24; 3, Fernando Robles (66) $288.12.
Tie Down Roping: 1, Mitch White (12.2) $416.64; 2, Levi Gibson (12.7) $312.48; 3, Clayton Schricker (13.4) $208.32; 4, Gabriel Goeckner (15.5) $104.16.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Braedyn White (6.6) $336.10; 2, Tyler Smith (9.6) 201.06; 3, Justin Smith (10.8) $134.04.
Breakaway Roping: 1, Jordan Minor (2.3) $483.02; 2, Kayla Hurt $358.10; 3, Kayla Tiegs $358.10; 4, Syrinda St. Onge $233.18; 5, Shada Edwards $116.59; 6, Sammantha Dunn $116.59.
Team Roping: 1, Kelsey Felton/Paul Dunn (6.6) $408.24 ea.; 2, Jarad Thompson/Jake Ruby (6.6) $408.24; 3, Guy Smith/Clint Reeves (9.6) $233.28; 4, Ryan Powell/Augie Robinson (13.6) $116.64.
Novice Bull Riding: 1, Wayne Bohnhof (63) $200.
Barrel Racing: 1, Rylee Branch (16.498) $628.08; 2, Rachael Hill (16.567) $564.48; 3, Raelee Rhodes (16.798) $446.88; 4, Angie Powell (16.809) $329.28; 5, Marcia Robinson (19.926) $211.68; 6, Sammy Nelson (16.949) $117.60.
Local Youth Barrel Racing: 1, Riata Rockwell (16.774) $250; 2, Josie Warrick (16.833) $150; 3, Ember Swain (16.923) $100.
PeeWee Barrels: 1, Rozalyn Forsman (19.624) $162.50; 2, Owen Palmer (20.280) $97.50; 3, Oniece Edmonds (24.265) $65.
Bull Riding: 1, Austin McFadden (69) $1,190.40.
Mini Bull Riding: 1, Maddix Clairmont $450; 2, Case Crockett $337.50; 3, Colt Crockett $225; 4, Travis Hunter $110.50.
Local Team Roping: Sawyer Fisher/Cassidy Crockett $675 ea.
All-around Cowboy: None qualified.
Mini Ponies: 1t, Cash Mossman (69) $112.50; 1t, Colby Cashman (69) $112.50.
Calf Scramble: Friday: Cash Mossman (7) of Nezperce, Adelyn Morgan (11) of Slate Creek. Saturday – Gavin Larson (12) of White Bird.
50/50 Raffle: Barbara Clay of Riggins, $338.
