The Whitepine League boys basketball coaches recognized four Kamiah players among the 19 they named last week to their annual all-league teams. Tabbing Lapwai’s Titus Yearout as player of the year and Zachary Eastman as coach of the year, the WPL noted Kubs Kavan Mercer (first team), David Kludt and Luke Krogh (second team), and Everett Skinner (honorable mention).
The league’s coaches also recognized Prairie’s Zach Rambo (first team), Lee Forsmann (second team), and Lane Schumacher and Wyatt Ross (honorable mentions).
CV’s Laton Schlieper, Landon Schlieper and Edoardo Miconi all received honorable mention.
