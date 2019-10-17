The Whitepine League volleyball standings are set and the district tournament begins Saturday, Oct. 19, at Lewis Clark State College in Lewiston.
Tournament seedings are: No. 1 Troy, followed by Genesee, Potlatch, Prairie, Lapwai, Clearwater Valley and No. 7 Kamiah.
Top-seed Troy has a bye in the first round, and will open the second round at 4 p.m. against the Prairie-Lapwai winner to be determined at 11 a.m.
Genesee-Kamiah and Potlatch-CV are slated for 1 p.m. starts. The winners will pair off at 4 p.m. Saturday. Elimination play begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, with one team out of the consolation bracket eligible for state qualification, pending play-in matches.
District II elimination play continues at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, and culminates at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. The consolation winner will play Wallace at 5 p.m. Oct. 24 in Post Falls, and the winner of that match will advance to the bidistrict play-in at 1 p.m. MT Oct. 26 at Timberline High School in Boise.
The district championship will be decided at 6 p.m. Oct. 23, with both of the second-round winners on to state. The 1AD1 state tournament will feature eight teams from across Idaho; it is scheduled Nov. 1-2 at Lapwai High School.
