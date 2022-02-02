LEWISTON — Qualification for girls basketball state competition begins this week, with playoffs to determine which teams will represent District II at the 1AD1 tournament upcoming Feb. 17-19 at Columbia High School. The district tournament begins Feb. 3 at each of four higher-seeded schools, with sites for this first round to be based on Whitepine League regular season records. Seedings and pairings remained to be finalized after press time, but Prairie, Lapwai and Clearwater Valley are all sure to host first round games at 6 p.m. that night.

The tournament continues Saturday, Feb. 5, at times to be determined.

Upper-division play continues Monday, Feb. 7, Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 10, at Lewiston High School. The games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday night will trim the elimination side of the bracket down to two teams for Tuesday’s consolation final. The winner of Tuesday’s game at 7 p.m. then faces at state play-in at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

The district championship game will feature a showdown between two state qualifiers at 7 p.m. Thursday night, Feb. 10, at Lewiston High School.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments