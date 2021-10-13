The upper division of the Whitepine League will have an eight-team double-elimination tournament starting Saturday, Oct. 16, at Troy and Genesee. The first and second rounds of bracket play will take place that day.
The tournament will continue Oct. 19-21 at the LCSC Activity Center in Lewiston, with elimination games at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. that night, with the third-place match to be played at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, and with the title match to be played at 6 p.m. Oct. 21.
The top three finishers will continue their post-seasons, with the top two on to state and the third place team on to the state play-in at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Lake City.
Seedings and pairings are as follows: No. 1 Troy (14-0 WPL) hosts No. 8 Clearwater Valley (0-14 WPL). Potlatch finished league play 12-2 and holds the No. 2 seed. Prairie and Genesee both went 9-5 in league play; the Pirates hold the No. 3 seed and will play Logos. Kamiah, Logos and Lapwai all finished 4-10.
