LAPWAI — The host Wildcats scored three times before Kamiah’s offense got into gear last Friday night, Sept. 17, with an early 51-yard run by Mason Brown showing off Lapwai’s speed.
During the second quarter, the Kubs broke through with a pass from David Kludt to Kolby Hix, which followed from an interception by Brady Cox. Willis Williamson ran in the conversion.
Lapwai answered with a long touchdown run, making it 30-8, but KHS put together a snappy drive to score again about a minute later, with Williamson catching a touchdown pass from Kludt.
The Kubs might have clawed even closer late in the first half, but nevertheless drew within 30-20 early in the third quarter, as Williamson scored again.
Lapwai closed out the quarter with two quick touchdowns, both by Brown, which put the outcome out of reach.
The Kubs trimmed one of those with a pass from Kludt to Colton Sams with just under nine minutes left, but Lapwai added two more touchdowns later in the fourth.
It was Kamiah’s second game so far this season, the Kubs having beaten Whitepine League upper division newcomer Logos 50-6 on Sept. 10.
This week, Kamiah visits Troy for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday night, Sept. 24.
