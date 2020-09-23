McCall shut Grangeville out last Friday night, Sept. 18. Though they acknowledged that the Vandals’ play had something to do with that outcome, Jeff Adams and senior defensive end Reece Wimer both told the Free Press that the Bulldogs’ own play involved mistakes that undermined their efforts. “We just had one player mess up, like, every play,” Wimer said. “Not everyone, just one player at a time, just making little mistakes, and that just added up. ... We played them tough. We had a few breaks not go our way. I think we can compete with them. They have more kids than we do, but we’re just as strong and physical as they are.”
Grangeville trailed 7-0 at halftime, but a fumble and other offensive misfires kept the GHS defense on the field.
“We’d get a first down, we’d get another one, and then it would just stop,” Wimer said. “Defensively, we gave up a couple deep throws, but they never really came back to bite us. They had a B-gap run with their fullback that we just had a hard time stopping. Those were really the decisive plays, when they’d get somewhat close to the end zone and run fullback dives that would somehow bust open for five or 10 or 15 yards.”
Despite the problems, Wimer saw some bright spots.
“Miles [Lefebvre] did a really good job of making plays happen with his feet,” he said. “He threw the ball well, too, but they made it tough for him. Dane [Lindsley] did a great job at the other d-end. A lot of the things McCall did went against what we do. Nelson [Bruzas] ran very well, I thought, and Tori met that fullback well. That’s a big kid, and Tori met him well. All of us had an OK game. None of us played great. ... We’re a better team than we showed against McCall, and we all want to play better as a team than we did.”
GHS is slated to visit Kellogg this Friday night, Sept. 25, for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
This Bulldog of the Week athlete highlight is brought to you by: Super 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.