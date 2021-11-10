The Whitepine League football coaches noted 20 local players and put Prairie running back and linebacker Brody Hasselstrom at the top of the list, as the “player of the year.” The league champion Pirates also got the top honor for “coach of the year” Ryan Hasselstrom, as well as first-teamers Tayden Hibbard (linebacker), Jesse Cronan (guard, defensive end) and Wyatt Ross (defensive back), with Hasselstrom named a second-team linebacker and a first-team running back.
They named Clearwater Valley’s Dylan Pickering “defensive player of the year” for his play at linebacker.
Kamiah’s Kolby Hix (tight end) and Brady Cox (defensive back) were named to the first team, as was CV’s Pickering (running back).
Area second-teamers are: Prairie’s Hibbard (running back), Ross (tight end) and Chase Kaschmitter (defensive end), Kamiah’s Hix (defensive tackle), Cox (wide receiver), Porter Whipple (guard, defensive end), and Willis Williamson (running back), and CV’s Ridge Shown (defensive back).
Local honorable mentions are: Prairie’s Lane Schumacher (quarterback, defensive back), Shane Hanson (guard) and Noah Behler (center), CV’s Shown (wide receiver), Isaac Goodwin (guard), Jake Fabbi (linebacker), Laton Schlieper (defensive tackle) and Anthony Carter (defensive end).
