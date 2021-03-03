The Whitepine League announced its 2020-21 boys basketball all-league teams, as selected by the head coaches. Lapwai’s Titus Yearout was named the WPL’s upper division “player of the year” and they named Genesee bench boss Travis Grieser “coach of the year.”
Prairie’s Cole Schlader was named to the first team and teammate Zach Rambo was named to the second team. Clearwater Valley’s Connor Jackson was named to the second team, as were Kamiah’s Kavan Mercer and Jace Sams. Kamiah’s Luke Krogh received honorable mention, as did three Pirates: Wyatt Ross, Tyler Wemhoff and Lane Schumacher.
