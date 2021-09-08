Due to a rare combination of cancelation and bye weeks, none of the Whitepine League football teams in the area had a game last Friday night, Sept. 3. This Friday night, Sept. 10, Kamiah returns to action at Logos of Moscow and Clearwater Valley visits Prairie for a showdown of WPL favorites. Both kickoffs are at 7 p.m.
Kamiah’s game against Timberline was canceled, while both CV and Prairie had scheduled a bye in the second week to tune up for this Week 3 matchup.
