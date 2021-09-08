Due to a rare combination of cancelation and bye weeks, none of the Whitepine League football teams in the area had a game last Friday night, Sept. 3. This Friday night, Sept. 10, Kamiah returns to action at Logos of Moscow and Clearwater Valley visits Prairie for a showdown of WPL favorites. Both kickoffs are at 7 p.m.

Kamiah’s game against Timberline was canceled, while both CV and Prairie had scheduled a bye in the second week to tune up for this Week 3 matchup.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments