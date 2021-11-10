By way of their annual post-season vote, the Whitepine League volleyball coaches recognized five local players among the league’s best. Named to the second team were Prairie’s Delanie Lockett and Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling, and honorable mentions went to CV’s Ashton Mangun, Prairie’s Tara Schlader and Kamiah’s Zayda Loewen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.