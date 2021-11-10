By way of their annual post-season vote, the Whitepine League volleyball coaches recognized five local players among the league’s best. Named to the second team were Prairie’s Delanie Lockett and Clearwater Valley’s Kadance Schilling, and honorable mentions went to CV’s Ashton Mangun, Prairie’s Tara Schlader and Kamiah’s Zayda Loewen.

