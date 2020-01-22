When school was called off due to winter weather last Friday morning, Jan. 17, so too was the Rams’ annual appearance at the Clearwater Classic wrestling tournament in Lewiston.
The event had been penciled to see 26 teams, but wound up seeing 14.
At Orofino earlier in the month, Clearwater Valley booked five titles, with Keyan Boller (98), Landon Olsen (106), Fallon Wilkins (girls 113), Christian Fabbi (132) and Davis McElroy (160) all placing first in their respective weight classes.
“We took first place as a team and I think we ended up with eight title match appearances, with kids either first or second,” coach Carlos Martinez told the Free Press. “I thought all the kids wrestled well and Christian definitely did. He was given the outstanding wrestler award for the lighter weights.”
His days Jan. 10-11 included wins over Jesse Cook of Lewiston, Taylor Southmayd of Clarkston, Joe Lathrop of Elgin, Ore., and Cutter Tanaka of Pine Eagle, Ore. Tanaka was “second place in Oregon in his weight the previous year,” Martinez said. “It was just a good match between two really good wrestlers. Christian was just focused, and he ended up pinning the kid. He’s having a great year, and we’re just taking it one match at a time, just wrestling the match in front of ya, and not worrying about trying to wargame anything.”
This week, Clearwater Valley hosts Ririe, Melba and McCall as well as league teams Potlatch, Orofino, Kootenai, St. Maries and Grangeville. It’s scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at CVHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.