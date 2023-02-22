Highland’s Kadence Beck, who competed this regular season in Grangeville uniform, took first place in the girls 114 weight class last Friday, Feb. 17, in Moscow — and is the only local girl to qualify for the upcoming state tournaments to be held Feb. 23-25 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

The girls tournament is not divided by school size this year, so Beck’s bracket includes wrestlers of Lewiston and Borah high schools. It’ll run in parallel with the boys tournament, for which 13 locals qualified last Saturday, Feb. 18, at the district tournament held at Potlatch.

