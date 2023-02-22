Highland’s Kadence Beck, who competed this regular season in Grangeville uniform, took first place in the girls 114 weight class last Friday, Feb. 17, in Moscow — and is the only local girl to qualify for the upcoming state tournaments to be held Feb. 23-25 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The girls tournament is not divided by school size this year, so Beck’s bracket includes wrestlers of Lewiston and Borah high schools. It’ll run in parallel with the boys tournament, for which 13 locals qualified last Saturday, Feb. 18, at the district tournament held at Potlatch.
Clearwater Valley boasts four district champions: Anthony Fabbi (145), Estuardo Puderbaugh (152), Bass Myers (182) and Isaac Goodwin (285). Also qualifying for CV were Keyan Boller (second, 138), and third placers Keegan Robeson (132), Anthony Carter (170) and Axl Fairbank (195).
For Kamiah — whose wrestlers competed separately from CV’s during the district tournament, having cooperated during the regular season — Porter Whipple qualified in second place at 220.
For Grangeville, Michael Bowen (second, 182) and Becket Bowen (third, 106) qualified.
Nezperce’s Kaden Schaff (98) took first place for the Nighthawks, having competed alongside Grangeville during the regular season.
The state tournaments begin at 9 a.m. MT on Thursday, Feb. 23, and are scheduled to run through 8 p.m. MT Feb. 25, according to the tournament page online at trackwrestling.com, which is accessible through the IHSAA page at idhsaa.org/wrestling.
