ST. MARIES — Clearwater Valley’s Keyan Boller (138) and Bass Myers (195) placed first in their respective events on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Ross Memorial Tournament held annually at St. Maries High School. With second-place finishes by Kamiah’s Connor Weddle (182) and CV’s Payton Wilson (152) and third placements by CV’s Anthony Fabbi (145), Anthony Carter (170) and Isaac Goodwin (285), as well as Meg’n Blundell (girls 138), the CV/K co-op placed third among 17 schools including north Idaho powerhouses Lakeland and Kellogg.
For Grangeville, Kaden Schaff (98) and Kadence Beck (107-114 girls) took first place in their respective weights, and Becket Bowen (106) and Holli Schumacher (120-126 girls) took second in theirs.
