CHALLIS — Placing seventh in team scoring at Challis last Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op wrestlers got top placements from Bass Myers (first, 182) and Porter Whipple (second, 220) and Keyan Boller (second, 138). For Grangeville, Kadence Beck placed first among girls 114s.
Next, local wrestlers hit Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11.
