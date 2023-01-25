LEWISTON — With the annual Clearwater Valley North-South Duals meet coming up this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, the CV-Kamiah co-op wrestlers took fourth place in team scoring at Lewiston’s Clearwater Classic last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21.

CV’s Keyan Boller took first place in the 138 weight bracket, posting a 10-2 major decision over Jerrett Brebner of St. Maries during the semifinal and pinning Pearce Schnetzky of Enterprise/Wallowa during the final.

