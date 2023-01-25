LEWISTON — With the annual Clearwater Valley North-South Duals meet coming up this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, the CV-Kamiah co-op wrestlers took fourth place in team scoring at Lewiston’s Clearwater Classic last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21.
CV’s Keyan Boller took first place in the 138 weight bracket, posting a 10-2 major decision over Jerrett Brebner of St. Maries during the semifinal and pinning Pearce Schnetzky of Enterprise/Wallowa during the final.
CV’s Bass Myers (195) placed second in his weight, as did Kamiah’s Porter Whipple (220), who returned to competition after several weeks out with an injury.
Myers reached the final with a 6-3 win over Orofino’s Sean Larsen, and fell to Weiser’s Kaleb Grove in the final. Whipple pinned Ridgeline’s Preston Wentling during the semifinal then lost a major decision against Weiser’s Trenton Hawker.
On the girls side, CV’s Meg’n Blundell (132) and Emmalyn Boller (165) took second in their respective classes.
Blundell pinned Lewiston’s Bria Miller during the semifinal and was pinned by Kellogg’s Izzy Davis during the final. Emmalyn Boller posted pins of Lewiston and Orofino wrestlers to reach her final, in which St. Maries’ Maddie Johnson won by pin.
Grangeville’s Kaden Schaff (boys 98) placed first, as did Kadence Beck (girls 120). Schaff’s finale was by technical fall over Kennewick’s Jacob Priest. Beck’s was a pin of Weiser’s Audrey Deleon.
Placing second for Grangeville were TJ Fetters (boys 160) and Holli Schumacher (girls 120). Schumacher’s only loss was to Beck, having pinned Deleon in 20 seconds during the first round, and having pinned Kellogg’s Maddison White during the final. Fetters’ final was against Kellogg’s Jayce Garcia, who won a major decision.
Next, the Clearwater Valley North-South Duals meet starts at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and continues at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. As of Tuesday, Jan. 24, 15 teams were on the schedule at trackwrestling.com, including from as far south as Ririe and as far north as Kootenai.
