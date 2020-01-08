Clearwater Valley’s Keyan Boller took second place at Pomeroy during the holiday break, and backed up his strong performance at 98 pounds with a first-place finish at St. Maries last weekend, Jan. 3-4.
With a bye in the quarterfinals, Boller pinned Lewiston’s Zander Johnson in 1:11, band beat Lakeland’s Darren Gooch by fall in the final.
At Pomeroy, Boller had closed out 2019 wrestling up in the 106 weight class, with a loss to true 106 teammate Landon Olsen being his only blip. Boller had pinned Colfax-Gar/Pal’s Jakob Sisk, Union’s Gage Martens and Ritzville’s Brandon Davis. Olson beat the same three plus Boller to take first.
Christian Fabbi (132) took first in his weight at Pomeroy with pins of Joseph’s Anthony Grubaugh, Pomeroy’s Nick Hastings and Kittitas’ Hunter Smith.
Davis McElroy (182) also took first in his weight at Pomeroy, pinning Clarkston’s Ryan Page, Pomeroy’s Will Winona and Orofino’s Clayton Larsen. McElroy advanced to the final against Larsen by way of medical forfeit against Orofino’s Darrion McIntosh.
Coming — Clearwater Valley is set to compete this weekend, Jan. 10-11, at Orofino.
