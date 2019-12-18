KELLOGG — Grangeville’s Sebastian Darwish went 5-1 at the George Wilde wrestling tournament last Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, where he topped the consolation bracket at 170 pounds.
“His final match was real good,” coach Tyler Bransford said. “He kept his cool and put together all the moves he had been working on.”
*
BOISE—GHS senior Brittney Benavidez went 4-1 and placed second in the 145-152 classification at the “Tough As Nails” all-girls tournament Dec. 14.
