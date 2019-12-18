Clearwater Valley’s Christian Fabbi took first place at the team’s first event of the season Dec. 7 at Potlatch’s Dick Griswold Memorial tournament. Fabbi (132) pinned Avery McSpadden of Post Falls and Nick Hastings of Pomeroy, and won a major decision, 9-0, over McCall’s Arlen Main in the final. Fabbi went 2-2 and placed fourth last weekend in Kellogg.
Keyan Boller (98) placed first at Kellogg, Lane Schilling (170) placed second and Davis McElroy (160) placed third in their respective brackets at Kellogg.
CV is set to compete Dec. 21 at McCall.
