OROFINO — Clearwater Valley’s Christian Fabbi (132) and Orofino’s Brayden Turcott (138) squared off in an intense match between friends Feb. 12 at Orofino. “It was back-and-forth,” CV coach Carlos Martinez told the Free Press. “We gave up some penalty points, clasping hands or stalling or something, and Christian would have won without those small errors. Both boys had scored some points, and in overtime, Brayden’s bigger size made the difference. He got a takedown, and that was it.”
Later in the week, CV’s junior varsity wrestlers hit Lake City for a meet of their own and Fallon Wilkins took sixth at the girls state tournament at Pocatello.
Coming — Local wrestlers are set to compete for state qualificiation at the District I-II tournament Feb. 22, at Potlatch.
Martinez told the Free Press he thinks it’s only a matter of time before girls wrestling is split off entirely. “There’d be an extra financial part for the schools, with travel being the biggest part, but also uniforms, officials and coaching,” he told the Free Press Feb. 18, “but it’s proven there are enough girls who want to do it in this state to have a state tournament. I think they’d do it in three days alongside the boys tournament. Right now it’s a matter of figuring out how to work districts because they wrestle all classifications together.”
