Clearwater Valley’s Bass Myers rattled off four straight wins against competitors out of bigger schools in the Coeur d’Alene area as well as Kalispell, Montana, placing first in class 182 at the annual George Wilde tournament held last Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, in Kellogg.

Myers pinned Christian Logan of Post Falls, Conor Leduc of Flathead (Mont.), and Dylan Scott of Lakeland, then topped Sandpoint’s Dylan Tyler in a 10-8 decision during the title match.

