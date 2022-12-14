Clearwater Valley’s Bass Myers rattled off four straight wins against competitors out of bigger schools in the Coeur d’Alene area as well as Kalispell, Montana, placing first in class 182 at the annual George Wilde tournament held last Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, in Kellogg.
Myers pinned Christian Logan of Post Falls, Conor Leduc of Flathead (Mont.), and Dylan Scott of Lakeland, then topped Sandpoint’s Dylan Tyler in a 10-8 decision during the title match.
CV’s Anthony Fabbi (145) swept his matches against wrestlers out of Kellogg and Post Falls, including wins over district rivals Terry Eich of Grangeville and Kody Tefft of St. Maries.
Kamiah’s Connor Weddle (195) placed fourth and scored 17 team points for the CV/K wrestling co-op boys, who placed fourth in team scoring behind Kellogg, Eureka and Post Falls.
Also scoring CV/K boys team points were Parker Olsen (132) and Estuardo Puderbaugh (170) with 10 apiece, Keyan Boller (138) with 23½, Colton Ocain (145) with 18, Jake Fabbi (152) with 20, and Isaac Goodwin (285) with 24.
On the girls side, Rayne Martinez (126) and Meg’n Blundell (132) scored 16 team points apiece, Madilyn Stuivenga (145) scored 10 and Emmalyn Boller (152) scored 18 for CV/K, good for the second-highest girls team total.
For the Grangeville boys, Kaden Schaff (98) scored first place and 26 team points with three wins: He beat Gabe Groff of Sandpoint, Jared Wallace of Post Falls, and Aiden Figueroa of Kellogg. Becket Bowen (106) scored four team points, Ashton Whitesides (120) and Lucas Wren (145) scored 12 apiece, Terry Eich (145) scored seven, TJ Fetters (160) scored 22, Parker Farmer (170) scored 10 and Michael Bowen (182) scored 12. On the girls side, Kadence Beck (114) scored 18.
