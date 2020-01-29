KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley wrestlers hosted six teams and competed in 60 matches last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25. “It was a good tournament, and I was glad we had a lot of people from the community turn out to support the team,” coach Carlos Martinez told the Free Press. “I’m really happy with how it went.”
Christian Fabbi (132) posted an unbeaten record, which included a forfeit by top-scoring team Ririe, and which included victories over Grangeville’s Anjel Kent, McCall’s Arlen Main and Reed Crossley, Melba’s Skyler Vander-Zee and St. Maries’ Sam Martin.
The tournament was organized into a dual format; the Rams went 5-1 in team scoring, placing second overall. Wrestlers from several other schools also competed, including Bubba Summers, who transferred from CV to West Jefferson last year. Summers (182) beat four opponents and went 6-0 for the day, including two forfeits.
CV’s Davis McElroy (160) went six-for-six on the mat, with wins over Orofino’s Danny Fowlerand Nathan Martinez, McCall’s Caleb Wyatt, Ririe’s Layton Yearsley, Melba’s Hank Svedin, and St. Maries’ Noah Packard.
CV’s Keyan Boller (98) was unbeaten with five wins by forfeit and an 18-12 decision over Ririe’s Declon Harris.
Coming — Clearwater Valley has two meets before the Feb. 22 district tournament at Potlatch. Their previously scheduled trip to Coeur d’Alene has been changed to a visit to Weiser Feb. 7-8.
