Clearwater Valley’s Fallon Wilkins (106) and Grangeville’s Brittney Benavidez (148) both placed at the girls-only tournament that may one day grow into a sanctioned state championship event.
Depending on their district tournament performances this Saturday at Potlatch, either or both may yet compete at the official state tournament to be held at Holt Arena at the end of the month — but would have to beat boys in their respective weight classes to qualify. Meanwhile, girls wrestling in Idaho has seen burgeoning growth, with the number at this year’s unofficial final roughly doubling from last year’s: to 102 competitors representing 60-plus schools.
Wilkins beat wrestlers from Buhl and Firth, and lost to wrestlers from Mountain View and Ridgevue on the way to sixth place last Saturday, Feb. 15, at Pocatello. Benavidez beat wrestlers out of Capital, Minico and Caldwell and lost only her semifinal to Boise’s Ornella Kero on the way to third place.
Coming — The District I-II wrestling meet begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 at Potlatch, with the top three finishers in each weight class qualifying for state.
