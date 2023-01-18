Turnout light at Maniac Invitational, but locals show strength
OROFINO — With seven teams on hand for the annual Maniac Invitational wrestling tournament last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op had five wrestlers enter Saturday’s competition unbeaten on Friday and Grangeville had seven reach the second day similarly perfect.
CV/K ended up first in team scoring and Grangeville placed second among competitors including representation from as far south as McCall, as far north as Lewiston and as far west as Joseph, Ore.
CV’s Keegan Robeson (132), Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Jake Fabbi (152), and Bass Myers (195) each took first place in his weight class, as did Grangeville’s Kaden Schaff (113), TJ Fetters (160) and Michael Bowen (182).
Beck wins at Jaybird girls tournament
NAMPA — Kadence Beck (114) won five more matches last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, at the sixth annual Jaybird Memorial Tournament at Columbia High School. She pinned wrestlers out of Vale, Ore., Canyon Ridge and Emmett high schools, won a major decision (12-0) over New Plymouth’s De Ci Aye and won a 12-7 decision over Century’s Kyler Scott for first place in her class.
Holli Schumacher (120) entered Saturday’s competition unbeaten and went 2-2 on the day, with wins over wrestlers out of Owyhee and Filer and losses to wrestlers out of Mountain Home and Potlatch.
