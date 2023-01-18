Turnout light at Maniac Invitational, but locals show strength

OROFINO — With seven teams on hand for the annual Maniac Invitational wrestling tournament last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, the Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op had five wrestlers enter Saturday’s competition unbeaten on Friday and Grangeville had seven reach the second day similarly perfect.

