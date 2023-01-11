Beck shines at Rollie Lane
NAMPA — Kadence Beck swept her way to the class 114 girls title at the annual Rollie Lane Invitational — Idaho’s most prestigious regular season wrestling tournament — last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7. In an extensive writeup, scorebooklive.com reported she dedicated the win to her father, Andrew Beck, who brought her up in wrestling, who died after a car crash south of Grangeville last fall, having coached many others through the Highland Wrestling Club and lately, headed up Grangeville High School’s cooperative.
72 boys teams and 66 girls teams were represented at the tournament. Grangeville’s next event is another big meet down south, Jan. 14 at Wendell.
CV/K places second at Joseph
JOSEPH, Ore. — The Clearwater Valley-Kamiah co-op team put nine wrestlers on the podium during the Cosgrove-Eschler Tournament held last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7. Reaching the semifinals with two wins apiece on Friday were Parker Olsen (132), Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Jake Fabbi (152), Anthony Carter (170) and Bass Myers (195). Myers and Olsen went on to place first in their respective weights.
Next for CV/K is the Orofino tournament, Jan. 13-14, which begins at 3 p.m. this Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.