Beck shines at Rollie Lane

NAMPA — Kadence Beck swept her way to the class 114 girls title at the annual Rollie Lane Invitational — Idaho’s most prestigious regular season wrestling tournament — last Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7. In an extensive writeup, scorebooklive.com reported she dedicated the win to her father, Andrew Beck, who brought her up in wrestling, who died after a car crash south of Grangeville last fall, having coached many others through the Highland Wrestling Club and lately, headed up Grangeville High School’s cooperative.

