GRANGEVILLE - Cooper Wright won the Grangeville Country Club men’s championship and set a new course record.
“My best moment was on No. 6,” Wright said. “It’s a 366-yard Par 4. I drove it over the green, and had a terrible angle for my chip shot.”
He got up and down for a birdie to win the hole, and went on to shoot 65, supplanting the low total previously set by Greg Stone.
