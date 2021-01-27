MOSCOW — A road win Jan. 23 kept the Clearwater Valley basketball girls in playoff contention, as only the top six teams in the Whitepine League will move on to postseason play next month. Tobie Yocum posted an 18-12 points-rebounds double-double last Saturday as CV prevailed 59-52 in a contest that would have given Logos a chance to catch the Rams in the standings, had it gone the other way. CV played Prairie after press time Tuesday, and has league games coming up against Troy Jan. 30 and Potlatch Feb. 1.

