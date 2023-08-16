rangeville's annual youth football camp - organized by GHS coaches and football athletes, and this year a senior project of Carl Spencer and Jaden Legarreta - drew a big turnout. It also generates big rewards for the high school program in the long run. "All my kids have been through this camp," GHS varsity head coach Jeff Adams said. "I explained to them how important it is, and these guys are doing a phenomenal job. A couple of years ago, they probably couldn't pull this off. Now they're grown up about it, trying to teach these young kids."

