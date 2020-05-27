Grangeville Youth Soccer is signing up boys and girls ages 5-14 now through July, with those in by June 30 marked $5 per child cheaper than during regular registration July 1-31. This registration is for the fall soccer season Sept. 8 to Oct. 1, with all the fall games to be played in Grangeville. Details and registration are online at grangevillesports.com.
