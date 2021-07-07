GRANGEVILLE — With a 7-3 win over Sandpoint last Friday, July 2, and with a 10-6 win over Owyhee Riverrats Saturday, July 3, and with a loss to each of those teams during doubleheaders those days, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs stand at 12-5 with one big tournament left in their regular season.
They’ll play July 8-11 at Spokane, then have postseason potentials against area teams July 16-18 at Rathdrum and July 23-25 against state teams at Lewiston.
During the win over Sandpoint, Brayden Turcott had two doubles among three hits and Chase Kaschmitter, hitting behind Turcott, had two RBI. Six different Zephyrs scored, as Blake Schoo, Tori Ebert, Gannon Garman and Reece Wimer all found their way around the bases, as did Turcott and Kaschmitter.
Wimer also slugged a double during that game.
Schoo pitched, striking out 10 in five-and-a-third innings. Turcott relieved, and struck out two of the five batters he faced.
The win over Owyhee involved six hits, with doubles by Turcott and Sam Lindsley and singles by Schoo, Ebert, Wimer and Carter Shears.
The losses were closely contested, as Camas Prairie stuck within 7-5 through five innings of a 14-7 loss to Sandpoint and led Owyhee 3-1 before the Riverrats put together a four-run fifth.
Schoo had three hits in that one, and Turcott and Kaschmitter each hit a double. Against Sandpoint, Wimer had two hits including a triple and Garman doubled.
