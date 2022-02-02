RIGGINS — Gabe Zavala led the Salmon River basketball boys with 18 points and two others logged double-digits against Garden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 27, but the Wolverines prevailed 76-54. Garret Shepherd (15 points) and Cordell Bovey (11) gave SRHS a big lift during the second quarter, trimming Garden Valley’s early lead from 12 points to seven. But Garden Valley dominated the third quarter, improving to 6-1 in the Long Pin Conference and leaving Salmon River with a 2-7 league record.
