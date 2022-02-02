RIGGINS — Gabe Zavala led the Salmon River basketball boys with 18 points and two others logged double-digits against Garden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 27, but the Wolverines prevailed 76-54. Garret Shepherd (15 points) and Cordell Bovey (11) gave SRHS a big lift during the second quarter, trimming Garden Valley’s early lead from 12 points to seven. But Garden Valley dominated the third quarter, improving to 6-1 in the Long Pin Conference and leaving Salmon River with a 2-7 league record.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments