PARMA — With personal bests in the 800 and the mile, Bulldogs sophomore Tyler Zechmann posted Grangeville’s two best placements during the Parma Ice Breaker meet last Friday, April 1. He took fourth in the 800 (2:13.40) and fifth in the 1600 (5:04.63) against competition that included top runners from Nampa Christian and McCall as well as those out of six other 3A schools and six 1A schools, mostly located in District III.
Also cracking the top 10 on the boys side were Ryan Detweiler (3200, 11:25.14) and the 4x400 relay of Parker Farmer, Detweiler, Zechmann and Trenton Wren (4:20.44). The top Bulldog girls result was ninth place in the 3200 by Brittany Farmer (16:56.44).
Coming up this Friday, April 8, Grangeville visits Moscow for a 1 p.m. competition. Area teams are then at Deary on April 12, where events begin at 3 p.m. Kamiah is hosting a meet at 4 p.m. April 7, and Saturday, April 9, is the Kendrick Invitational at Lapwai at noon.
