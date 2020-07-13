The American Legion baseball organization called off the rest of the 2020 season July 12, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“Unfortunately, since June when Stage 3 of the Governor’s plan for reopening went into effect, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho has more than quadrupled, many of which have been reported in individuals under 18 years of age,” IALB Area-A director Lucky Gallego wrote in a memo to coaches, general managers and program volunteers.
In light of that news, coach Dave Shears called a meeting of Camas Prairie Zephyrs players and parents Monday night, July 13, at the Grangeville High baseball field to decide whether or not to reform as an independent team under a non-Legion insurance umbrella. Shears told the group that doing so could clear the way for two more weeks of games, potentially in Lewiston, Orofino and Moscow. After about an hour of discussion, the vote was split, such that there would not have been enough players to field a team.
Rather than dividing amongst themselves, or trying to hash it all out, or pushing off the decision for another day, they decided: Summer baseball season is over.
