GRANGEVILLE – Independence Day once again saw the Camas Prairie Zephyrs host a baseball double-header in what is becoming part of the annual Border Days celebration here. Ace pitcher Blake Schoo struck out seven against visiting Moscow last Saturday, July 4, but Moscow built on to an early lead as the first game of the set progressed. Moscow won that one 10-2.
The Zephyrs created opportunities, including during the second inning, when, with one out, Reece Wimer worked his way on and Gannon Garman followed with an infield hit. After the second out, Dean Johnson drew a walk, loading the bases. Moscow pitcher Kyle Lynas shut it down with a strikeout -- one of nine Lynas punched out, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
During the second game, Moscow put up 11 runs during the first three innings and the Zephyrs countered with doubles by Schoo and Johnson, among other hits. Moscow added five more runs during the next two innings, and ended the contest by five-inning mercy rule, 16-5.
The win was Moscow’s 11th in a row.
On July 1, Orofino visited Grangeville for a second time this summer, because rain had swamped the Orofino city park field. The Zephyrs beat Orofino 15-6, nominally as the visiting team. Orofino’s Legion team had originally scheduled to play at OHS, as it has for many years, but had to switch facilities after the first Clearwater County coronavirus case was confirmed late last month.
The Zephyrs’ were originally set to meet Sandpoint in Orofino on July 18, and are scheduled for road games in Coeur d’Alene this week. The Zephyrs played at CDA on July 6; CDA won both ends of that double-header, 18-3 and 9-5.
Late last month, the Coeur d’Alene school district called a halt to summer sports activities through at least July 6 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the CDA Press newspaper reported June 26. On July 28, the paper’s website, cdapress.com, reported that the Coeur d’Alene American Legion baseball program was “suspending all activities for all of its teams until at least July 6 after individuals — a family member or player — affiliated with the program tested positive for COVID-19."
With their game having been played as scheduled on Monday night, it appears the CDA tournament will go ahead as planned, with the Zephyrs potentially playing July 9-10-11 and 12.
