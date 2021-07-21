RATHDRUM — The late innings nicked the Camas Prairie Zephyrs twice during the double-elimination post-season Legion baseball tournament last weekend in the Coeur d’Alene area, where the Northern Lakes Mountaineers pulled out a 4-2 win last Friday, July 16, and the LC Cubs prevailed 8-7.
With the two losses and a split during the regular season finale earlier in the week, the Zephyrs finished 18-10 overall.
Against LC, the Zephyrs took a lead into the sixth after a four-run fifth and trailed after the Cubs’ Trace Green knocked an RBI single against Brady McLay.
Willis Williamson hit a two-run single in the second inning, LC scored five in the top of the third, and fifth inning hits by Chase Kaschmitter and Gannon Garman put the Zephyrs back in front.
Earlier in the tournament, Northern Lakes won on a two-run error in the seventh. The Zephyrs had built a two-run lead for Brayden Turcott, who struck out five in the start.
Blake Schoo and Tori Ebert had the Zephyrs’ hits in that contest.
During the split earlier in the week, the Zephyrs tagged eight hits but fell 6-1 in one game and outscored Northern Lakes 6-5 on five hits during the other. Williamson scored the only run during the loss, and was driven in by Schoo.
The win saw Ebert and Turcott each hit a double, with Ebert also singling and scoring twice. Kaschmitter and Williamson also each had a hit and scored a run.
