The Camas Prairie Zephyrs had planned to visit Orofino today, July 1, but instead Orofino will come to Grangeville for a 5 p.m. start.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vehicle pulled from river; ISP confirms victim as missing Kooskia woman
- Rainbow Family gathering settles outside Lucile
- Forest Service, local agencies preparing to manage crowds anticipated with Rainbow Family gathering outside Riggins
- Rainbow Family gathering now at 500; area closure order issued to protect resources, public safety
- Kooskia Days canceled for 2020
- Heckman to be featured next week; slack rodeo set for July 1
- Sports Brief: Grangeville’s Williams, CV’s Olsen and Edwards advance
- COVID-19 case confirmed in Clearwater County
- James Jeff “JD” Mager, 61, Scottsdale, Ariz
- Columbia Grain
Images
Videos
Commented
- Rainbow Family gathering settles outside Lucile (2)
- Rainbow Family gathering now at 500; area closure order issued to protect resources, public safety (1)
- Rainbow Family gathering now set for site near Riggins (1)
- County deputy stops savage battery of woman, Grangeville man charged with intent to commit murder (1)
- Editorial: Seattle’s debacle justifies need for Second Amendment (1)
- Robert Douglas Crump, Boise (1)
- Forest Service, local agencies preparing to manage crowds anticipated with Rainbow Family gathering outside Riggins (1)
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Barger sole competitor for 2021 Border Days royalty
- Get ready to Cut ’em Loose this week
- Fishpond a no-go this year; July 4 fireworks on as planned
- Border Days is here; win a lawn mower from Bell
- Zephyrs July 1 game moved to Grangeville
- Kooskia Days canceled for 2020
- Public Health reports widespread community transmission
- Tennis camp set to begin July 6
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 6
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.