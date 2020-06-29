The Camas Prairie Zephyrs swept Orofino during their first home games of the summer American Legion baseball season, and were swept by Northern Lakes, 10-0 and 14-7.
The Zephyrs had been scheduled to host Silver Valley on Monday afternoon, June 29, but that game was scrubbed due to rainy weather.
The Zephyrs had tagged Orofino 10-0 and 11-3, with doubles by Reece Wimer, Gannon Garman and Tom Reynolds during the opener, which saw Blake Schoo strike out 13 batters in five innings of action. During the late game against Orofino, Schoo, Dean Johnson and Tori Ebert all hit doubles.
Northern Lakes' pitching kept the Zephyrs hitters in check during the first game June 26. That included a scary moment for Johnson, who was beaned in the head and went to the hospital with a bloody, broken nose. It may be a week or two before his doctor clears him to return to action, coach Dave Shears told the Free Press June 29.
"We got roughed up by Northern Lakes because we didn't play very well defensively, but I was pleased with our pitching," Shears said. "Reynolds pitched well. Our pitchers haven't faced many teams of that level, and against guys like that it's not enough to just throw strikes. It's about placing the ball to get ground outs and fly outs, and I think our pitchers are really progressing on that."
Dane Lindsley started the second game and, "if not for four walks in the first inning, that's a whole different ballgame," Shears said.
Northern Lakes led 12-0, but the Zephyrs scored seven runs during the bottom of the fourth. "We scored 'em all with two outs," Shears said. "We got into the meat of our lineup and got some big hits. Lindsley hit one I thought was going out that short-hopped the wall in left field, and Reynolds had the big hit with a bases-clearing double."
This week, the Zephyrs are set to visit Orofino on Wednesday and to host Moscow on Saturday, July 4. The July 4 home games are set for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at GHS.
