The Camas Prairie Zephyrs swept the LC Cubs American Legion Baseball team on June 10, prevailing by scores of 12-4 and 12-2. Their first scheduled home game was bagged for lack of umpires on June 15, so the team added a visit to Asotin last Sunday -- and put the hosts to a couple of one-run tests. Asotin won the set 5-4 and 9-8, leveling the Zephyrs’ overall record at 3-3.
Coach Dave Shears Jr. saw balance in the batting order and trouble in the field.
“I like this group,” he said. “The more they play, the better they’re going to get. They’re coming along. We keep this group together for a couple of years, and look out. We’ll win these games instead of losing as soon as they start to clutch up in the late innings.”
Grangeville’s Jack Kennedy pitched the opener against Asotin and carried a 4-1 lead into the sixth inning. But three free passes – two hit batsmen and a walk – and spotty defense flipped the contest to Asotin. An Asotin runner was picked off, but the ensuing rundown ended without an out. A catchable two-out line drive was dropped in left field; with the men on base running on contact, two scored.
“We played a great game,” Shears said. “We had seven hits by a bunch of different guys. Their first pitcher had five strikeouts in three innings – he threw harder than we’re used to.”
Grangeville High alum Tyler Stephens drove in GHS 2019 grad Hunter Schoo for the first run of the game, and Grangeville’s Reece Wimer followed with a single to score Stephens. Stephens led the Zephyrs’ half of the sixth with a single, advanced to third on a fielder’s choice and scored on a hit by Blake Schoo.
The second game of the Asotin double-header saw Grangeville’s Tom Reynolds bat 4-for-4 with a double and a walk. The pitching combination of Blake Schoo, Hunter Schoo and Tyler Stephens allowed too many walks, Shears said.
The Zephyrs played Monday night, June 17, at Orofino.
Coming up, the Camas Prairie team is set to play four games at the LC Tourney to be held June 21-23 in Lewiston. Games against and among Lewiston, Asotin, Pullman and River City Legion are on deck this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Zephyrs’ first home game now figures to be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, against Asotin in Grangeville, with the second half of the doubleheader to begin at about 5 p.m. An updated schedule follows.
